Boyfriend caught trying on black girlfriend's wigs, she bursts into tears. AITA?

So, my girlfriend (20F) and I (23M) have been dating for about a year now, and we've always had a playful and lighthearted relationship. Today, she had to go out for a few hours, and I was home alone. I decided to use the opportunity to clean the bathroom.
As I was tidying up, I noticed a box tucked away in one of the cabinets. Being curious, I opened it and found several wigs inside.
Now, it's important to mention that my girlfriend is black, and she often wears different wigs as a way to change up her style. I've always admired her confidence and versatility when it comes to her hair, and I've never had an issue with it.
However, in that moment, I thought it would be funny to try on one of the wigs and surprise her when she got back. I didn't see any harm in it because we've always shared a good sense of humor, and I genuinely didn't think she would be upset.
So, I put on one of the wigs and looked at myself in the mirror. I must admit, it was pretty amusing. I decided to take it a step further and started joking around, doing silly dances and making exaggerated expressions in the mirror. In my mind, it was all just harmless fun, and I didn't mean any harm by it.
Unfortunately, my girlfriend returned earlier than expected and caught me in the act. The moment she walked in, she had this look of shock and sadness on her face. I immediately took off the wig and tried to explain that it was just a joke, but she didn't say a word. She quietly went into our bedroom, and I could hear her sobbing softly.
Feeling terrible about what I had done, I knocked on the bedroom door and asked if I could come in. She didn't respond, so I slowly entered and found her sitting on the edge of the bed, her face buried in her hands. I tried to comfort her and apologize, but she just looked up at me, tears streaming down her face.
She explained to me that the reason she wears wigs is not just for style, but also because she feels insecure about her natural hair. She opened up about how society often places unfair expectations on black women's hair, and how she sometimes struggles with her own self-image.
Seeing me make fun of the wigs, even in a lighthearted way, triggered all those insecurities and made her feel ashamed.
I felt like the worst person in the world for causing her pain, and I truly never intended for my actions to hurt her. I apologized profusely and told her that I would never make light of something that meant so much to her again. I assured her that I love and support her no matter what, and that I would do whatever it takes to make it right.
Now, we're at a bit of an impasse. She accepted my apology but needs some space to process everything. She's decided to stay with a friend for a couple of days to clear her mind. I completely understand and respect her need for space, but I can't help but feel like I've damaged our relationship irreparably.
AITA?
??? Yeah, YTA man. Are you new to this? Is she your first POC girlfriend? Making fun of a black girl's wigs/hair in general is usually pretty much a big no no. The reason so many WOC feel the need to WEAR wigs is because of centuries of being told that their natural hair was hideous and undesirable.
You need to give her a big, huge genuine apology, and that's not enough. You need to tell her that you understand that you were ignorant, and tells her that you know you can't possibly TRULY understand what it's like to be a WOC. And then you need to ask her what she needs from you, to get past this emotionally. And then you need to DO that.
💯 this! YTA. Actually, hair is extension of self for most women. So you picking or making her wig part of a joke was a bad move. To be frank, don’t mess with any woman’s wig or skincare stuff. Just don’t!
RULE #1 DON'T TOUCH BLACK WOMENS' HAIR. This includes natural hair, extensions, wigs, sew-in. protective styles etc
It maybe light hearted fun for you but wigs are expensive and the custom ones are made for our head size so stretching it out can cause damage, as well as putting them on incorrectly.
Also, assuming you're not black, you turned your gf into a caricature by making exaggerated faces in the mirror. You're dating a black woman and never did any research on black hair, how society views black hair, the culture of black hair? We all can be sensitive about our hair because even in 2023 it's still not widely accepted and we have to either conform or stand out ground.
Let not forget the internalised trauma we have growing up with our own people telling us what 'good hair' is. Typically they're not talking able healthy hair. It's reserved for the looser curl patterns or wavy hair.
It's not just hair. Sit down when she's calm and talk to her. Before that try watching Chris Rocks 'good hair' or 'happily ever after' they both touch on black women and the relationship we have with our hair and the different ways we choose to accept it or cover it up. YTA.
-A proud black woman
'but I can't help but feel like I've damaged our relationship irreparably.'
Yeah, I think you have too. YTA and I think you know it. I just pray your silly dances and exaggerated expressions didn't descend into caricatures of black people cos it would have been really horrible for your gf to have to see that.
HOLY SH*T I didn't accept this post would garner much attention, but I'm grateful for the advice and opinions you've shared. I already knew that what I did to my girlfriend was disgusting, but after reading your comments, I now understand that the situation was far more serious than I initially thought...
I want to apologize not only for my actions but also for my disrespectful and unacceptable behavior, and as soon I have an update I'll let you know.