Boyfriend caught trying on black girlfriend's wigs, she bursts into tears. AITA?

She explained to me that the reason she wears wigs is not just for style, but also because she feels insecure about her natural hair. She opened up about how society often places unfair expectations on black women's hair, and how she sometimes struggles with her own self-image.

Seeing me make fun of the wigs, even in a lighthearted way, triggered all those insecurities and made her feel ashamed.

I felt like the worst person in the world for causing her pain, and I truly never intended for my actions to hurt her. I apologized profusely and told her that I would never make light of something that meant so much to her again. I assured her that I love and support her no matter what, and that I would do whatever it takes to make it right.