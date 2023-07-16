Woman says sister 'stole' her BF, until sister finally exposes her lies. UPDATED

So this all started yesterday when I (22f) had a date planned with a guy. He ended up not showing and so naturally, I texted the group chat about it (my sister is in this particular group chat).
I'm guessing my sister, Sarah (26f) told her best friend, Jay (27m) about it because a few minutes later Jay texted me to ask if I'm okay. I told him yes, just a little disappointed since I was pretty excited to try that particular restaurant.
He said that he would pick me up at noon the next day so we could go eat there. I told him it wasn't necessary but he insisted so I agreed, thinking nothing of it.
Well, today he took me out as promised and while we were eating, Sarah facetimed Jay. When he didn't answer she called again, and again. He answered the fourth call and asked her what was going on. She said that she was just checking up on us and told me to call her later.
Later ended up being almost 8:00. Jay and I ended up spending the rest of the day together, hunting down some collectible dolls we both like and trying different dessert spots along the way.
On the way back to my apartment, Jay asked me to change the music on his phone.
When I opened it, I saw that my sister had called him about 30 times throughout the day and texted him across multiple different apps. Jay put his phone on do not disturb after lunch so it made sense why he didn't see those notifications.
Once he dropped me off, I called my sister and asked her if everything was alright. She said yes and asked if I had forgotten to call her back sooner. I told her that I was out with Jay so I didn't get the chance, and figured it could wait since she didn't call me.
She hung up and a few minutes later I got a call from my mom. She sounded angry and told me that I should be ashamed of myself. I said sure, but why today?
According to my mom, Sarah called her in tears, saying that she had caught Jay and I having s3x in their apartment. I was so f*cking confused.
I told my mom that I did not, in fact, have s3x with Jay and that I didn't even know they lived together. I asked her to give me a minute and I called Jay but he didn't answer so now I am here laying on my floor wondering what the hell is going on and putting off another conversation with my mom.
So I'm not religious or anything like that but Jesus Christ. I don't know what to do with myself. Also, I meant to post an update yesterday but my friend asked me to go watch the Miguel O'Hara movie with her and then I just forgot, sorry about that.
I wanted to clear up some confusion before the update. On my original post, when my mom told me that Sarah and Jay shared an apartment, I said 'I didn't even know they lived together.'
Those were my verbatim words from her because last I knew, Sarah had a roommate and Jay lived alone. I was right, that's still the case. Sorry I wasn't clear about that, I'm bad at expressing myself sometimes.
Another thing was people were wondering how Jay found out about my date, or lack thereof, and according to him: he was hanging out with a few of his friends, including my sister, and she told him about it in a joking way.
Another thing is that some people are asking why I went out with Jay if I knew my sister liked him. I didn't know, just because I talk to my sister doesn't mean she talks to me the same way.
If I had known, I would have talked to her about it first because I know from past experience that my sister is a jealous person. Anyway, last night was a doozy.
Jay called me back, he said he was going to stay at a friend's because he would feel safer with company. I asked him if there had ever been anything romantic between him and my sister.
He said the only thing was that he kissed her at a new year's party at midnight because she was feeling left out.
Obviously, I can't confirm if that really is the only thing. He also said that he had never even talked about moving in with Sarah, so he doesn't know why she would say they were living together.
After I spoke with Jay, I called my mom again. She still sounded p*ssed but this time I could hear my sister crying in the background and my dad yelling to get our a**es over there. Our being Jay and I presumably.
Well as I told my mother earlier, I didn't have Jay's a** and I don't like to drive at night so I told them I would go the next morning.
That also gave me time to gather any evidence I could to prove my innocence. Jay even sent me a copy of his lease to prove that he and Sarah do not live together.
I went to my parents' alone because Jay has a job. As soon as I arrived, my parents started yelling at me.
Just the usual stuff, that I was disrespectful but they never expected this from me. How dare you do this to your own sister? You know she already has a hard time, why make her life harder? My dad even called me a wh0re! That was fun.
I kind of just sat there and did the math on how much faster I would be able to finish my grad program and flee the country, or at least the state. I wasn't very tuned in until my mom told me that if Sarah lost her job because of me, that I would need to financially support her until she found another one.
That's when I snapped and told them that if they thought I was going to do that then they were as delusional as my sister. Missing one day of work because of a tantrum over something that didn't even happen was not going to get her fired.
My dad said that Sarah had been missing work to make sure that Jay wasn't leaving work early to go see me.
I found out, my sister also told them that Jay was missing a lot of work so he wasn't taking enough home for their bills so they had been sending her rent money for months.
I told them it wasn't true and I showed them the lease Jay sent, where it clearly says the day the lease started and when it ends. It also had his address which is not the same as Sarah's.
My mom brought Sarah out of her room, where she had apparently been this entire time, and told her to explain herself. Sarah said that he probably got that other apartment so that he could be closer to me when he went on supposed business trips.
First of all, Jay is a software developer, I don't know what business trips he would go on.
Second, nice way to find out that my sister doesn't even know where I live because Jay's apartment is almost an hour away from mine. I showed my parents that on google maps and they finally started to believe me.
Sarah started crying and calling me a liar. My dad told me that even if what I said was true, I shouldn't have been so hard on Sarah and that as her sister I should be helping her when she's having a rough time like this.
I told him I wasn't a therapist but if she ever decided to get help, I would pitch in. I left after that, there was nothing else I needed to say and there was no point in waiting on an apology. My dad looked uncomfortable and my mom was too busy consoling my sister to notice me leaving.
I haven't talked to them since that. Sorry if you were expecting a fun update where I somehow got revenge on my sister or something crazy and petty. If you have questions I'll probably answer.
Thanks for caring though, and those of you that shared your own stories under my original post: damn, sorry you went through that.
[my mom] said I should be ashamed of myself. I said sure, but why today?
I f*cking lost it.
Lmao I felt this so hard. OOP is a legend for somehow maintaining a sense of humour through all this.
'Even IF it's true that your sister is a f*cking insane obsessed liar, it's still your fault!'
Way to wedge your other foot in the same gaping hole, Dad.
Wow the sister seems to be a walking buffet of weird and inappropriate behavior.
Stalkerish. Delusional. Obsessive.
I think a doctor might be more appropriate than a therapist tbh. I am far from convinced that there are enough words in the world to talk this out.
My 'keen amateur doctor' diagnosis: She is f*cking nuts.
I want to know what Sarah is doing with the rent money she’s been getting from her parents. I think, given what Sarah has already lied about, she lost her job (too busy stalking Jay to go to work) and she’s been living off the rent money. She doesn’t sound tethered to reality enough to be working tbh.
I’m amazed at how calm OP remained - even when her dad said “if” she was telling the truth. He basically called her a liar, to her face - after she had shown him evidence that the only liar in the room was her golden child sister. And her mother didn’t even bother to look up when she left.
OP is better off without the toxic trio in her life.