Woman says sister 'stole' her BF, until sister finally exposes her lies. UPDATED

That's when I snapped and told them that if they thought I was going to do that then they were as delusional as my sister. Missing one day of work because of a tantrum over something that didn't even happen was not going to get her fired.

My dad said that Sarah had been missing work to make sure that Jay wasn't leaving work early to go see me.

I found out, my sister also told them that Jay was missing a lot of work so he wasn't taking enough home for their bills so they had been sending her rent money for months.

I told them it wasn't true and I showed them the lease Jay sent, where it clearly says the day the lease started and when it ends. It also had his address which is not the same as Sarah's.