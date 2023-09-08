Woman is accused by BF of 'trying to seduce his brother.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her BF and his brother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being in my underwear around my bf brother?"

I20f have been with my bf for almost 3 months. I just started staying at his apartment recently for overnights. He’s my first real boyfriend.

I live at home with my family still and we’re very open. I walk around in a shirt and my underwear majority of the time, and it’s not an all girls house hold. I have a dad, and two brothers ages 17 and 14. I also did it growing up and I also have an older brother.

If guest stopped by un announced growing up so be it, they’d see us in our bedwear. It’s just the normal for me, and I guess I expected other people to do it.