Woman is accused by BF of 'trying to seduce his brother.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her BF and his brother, she asks Reddit:
I20f have been with my bf for almost 3 months. I just started staying at his apartment recently for overnights. He’s my first real boyfriend.
I live at home with my family still and we’re very open. I walk around in a shirt and my underwear majority of the time, and it’s not an all girls house hold. I have a dad, and two brothers ages 17 and 14. I also did it growing up and I also have an older brother.
If guest stopped by un announced growing up so be it, they’d see us in our bedwear. It’s just the normal for me, and I guess I expected other people to do it.
As you could probably imagine, I did this at my boyfriends apartment when it was just the two of us, which he loved. Then two days ago his brother stopped by and I came out of the shower in a t shirt and cheakies underwear(but not too cheakies it only exposed a little.)
When my bf saw me he immediately whispered to me to put on some pants which I did. After his brother left he was super pissed an asked if I was trying to “seduce his brother or something.” I told him I didn’t mean anything by it, just that at home I walk around like this, and he said well not at his home and not when we have guest.
He told me I looked like I was trying to “strut it for his brother.” I apologized but he was super upset and went to sleep early, which isn’t like our normal sleepovers since I stay over so rarely. It’s been 3 days and he hasn’t asked me to sleepover again. Aita?
mmoct writes:
I agree it’s odd to walk around in your underwear around strangers I would have been mortified and headed straight to the bedroom to change YTA.
sammyzammy writes:
Yeah I really don’t understand all the Y T A comments here? Why are we sexualising underwear? She knew his brother was in the house, not that he’d be standing outside the bathroom.
She wasn’t prancing around the entire house in underwear, she was quickly nipping to the bedroom from the bathroom. She even had a t shirt on, it’s not like she was that indecent. It wasn’t lingerie, it was underwear.
I don’t think the boyfriend is unreasonable for not expecting her to be comfortable walking around in underwear but if he feels his brother can’t avert his eyes for one second, that’s on the brother, not her.
drysandwich2 writes:
YTA. I grew up in a relaxed home too. Yet I knew--and you know too--that "underwear" are called "underwear" because it's normal for them to be worn under clothing.
Walking around in underwear around people who aren't family members and who have the same gender as people you date is a sexual statement and you know it.
You don't have to have the same attitudes as your boyfriend does about clothing, but you should respect his feelings by getting dressed when people who aren't him or your family or your friends are around. Also, his brother may have felt uncomfortable.