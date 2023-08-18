Woman accused of 'EMOTIONALLY BLACKMAILING' half-sister's entire family. AITA?

When this woman is furious with her half sister, she asks Reddit:

'WIBTA for telling my half sister’s new family that she kind of assumed my identity?'

I (F25) have a half sister (F24), called ‘Hannah’. I suppose from our ages the circumstances of her birth are very obvious, and because of this and the subsequent drama, she was never in my life growing up.

I would say I’ve met her less than 10 times in my life. When she was 16 she started consistently reaching out to me via social media but I was never interested. This stopped when we were about 20.

Since then, I mostly forgot about about her existence until she reached out to me again at the start of this year, saying she’d got engaged. She wanted me to come to her engagement party and help her get in contact with the rest of my dad’s side of the family.