Woman gets called a 'criminal' when she won't let plus sized woman ride her horse.

When this woman is annoyed with someone who wants to ride her horse, she asks Reddit:
I have a horse boarded in a stable where people go to have lessons. She's not used for lessons, but sometimes if the owner of the stable asks or a friend wants to I let them ride her.
Always with me there. Last time I went to the stable with a friend to care for my horse and take her for a ride, the owner came and asked me to let someone ride my horse.
I've almost never said no. However, that woman was extremely overweight. I don't usually care about people's weights, that's their life, but she was obviously going to end up hurting my horse.
So I simply said that no, she isn't allowed to because I'll be the only one riding it that day. She got angry because she would have to wait around an hour (all lesson horses were being used) plus the owner also insisted and asked why not, if I've always said yes.
I answered 'I already gave my answer and I'm looking out for my horse's health because with all due respect, I won't let her get hurt carrying too much weight' and left.
But later they saw me letting my friend P on my horse and confronted me about it. The woman started yelling about how I committed a hate crime against her and how I discriminated her because of her weight, that I was a fat phobic person, etc. The owner came and apologized to her while glaring at ME.
After the woman left claiming that this was the worst stable and blablabla, the owner said I shouldn't have been an AH because of her weight and just to let her get on.
Now, it's true that my decision was based on her weight which could seem fat phobic, but I truly wouldn't care about her weight if it weren't for the fact that she wanted my horse to carry her and use her for a lesson.
Most riders there agree with me, but the clients who saw the situation, some parents and the owners are calling me a fat phobic AH. So, I need an unbiased opinion, AITA?
angiesharper0 writes:
NTA. And I say that as an overweight person. I have a couple of 'pasture ponies' I would never let anyone but a kid get on, I'd never even DREAM of getting on one of them myself, because it isn't about what's politically correct, it's about simple physics.
You can't argue against science (well, I guess if you are an idiot you could). A horse is simply not able to bear over a certain weight. I wouldn't be able to trust that stable owner again, they were perfectly fine with putting your horse at risk to appease a customer.
champagnefriends writes:
NTA. everything has a weight limit, including animals that people can ride. if this lady's weight exceeded your horse's limit, she can ride another one safely. it was wrong of the stable owner to press you for a reason, after you said no.
budge1025 writes:
I mean, your horse your rules, but it's really hard to know if you WERE being fatphobic without knowing what this person looks like, their actual weight, and the height/weight of your horse.