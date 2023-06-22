Woman gets called a 'criminal' when she won't let plus sized woman ride her horse.

When this woman is annoyed with someone who wants to ride her horse, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not letting a plus sized person ride my horse?'

I have a horse boarded in a stable where people go to have lessons. She's not used for lessons, but sometimes if the owner of the stable asks or a friend wants to I let them ride her.

Always with me there. Last time I went to the stable with a friend to care for my horse and take her for a ride, the owner came and asked me to let someone ride my horse.

I've almost never said no. However, that woman was extremely overweight. I don't usually care about people's weights, that's their life, but she was obviously going to end up hurting my horse.