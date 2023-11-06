Woman admits, 'I've resented my dead sister my whole life.' AITA?

When this woman feels guilty for being mad at her late sibling, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for resenting my dead sister all my life?"

For context I 38 female got engaged to my now husband last June. My mother has never supported me and was indifferent to the proposal which I had no problem with. At my wedding my husband's parents made a beautiful speech that brought me and my husband to tears.

When my father and mother got onto the platform my heart sunk as I had the understanding this speech would have nothing to do with me or my relationship. My mother and my older sister had been in a car accident when I was 12 and my sister had not made it.