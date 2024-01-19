Woman has affair with kidney donor; tells husband, 'you would have let me die.' AITA?

When this woman completely shocks her husband after a life altering event, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH for divorcing my husband for a man who gave me a kidney?"

I (43F) have a genetic kidney condition and I lost the function of both of my kidneys a couple of years ago. I was on dialysis and on the transplant list. I never drank alcohol or did anything to exacerbate my disease. It’s just luck of the draw.

My husband John (49M) refused to get tested. He was afraid. He said “what if my kidneys fail in the future? What am I supposed to do?” It’s his choice and I can’t make him.

I have a friend Sam (34M) who donated his kidney. He didn’t directly donate to me because we were not compatible but it was part of a kidney chain. Because of him, I was able to get a kidney.