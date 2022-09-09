Woman asks if she's wrong to sue alcoholic sister who owes her $500.

It's hard to have a family member that isn't well, especially if they owe you money. When this woman wants to sue her alcoholic sister for not paying her back, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for threatening to sue my sister over $500?"

Hi. I'm needing an impartial opinion here. My sister is a single mom with two kids. And she lives out of a trailer with them. She has a good job that's within walking distance of her home. And she's a good mom to her kids. Problem is that she drinks booze like a fish. And lately it's gotten even worse.