Woman angry at BF when he calls the engagement ring business 'UNETHICAL.' AITA?

But he didn't responded well, and said again that he didn't see the point about getting a ring. He then went online to do some research, and came to me saying that the diamond business was horrible, not ethical, and really pricey for what it's worth.

I tried to compromise and talked about getting another kind of jewel like a sapphire or an emerald, and also looking for a second-hand ring. He said that would still count as not ethical and expensive for what it's worth, and then suggested getting a zircon instead, which I found a bit disappointing because to me it wouldn't last great.

I thought about getting it on my own but it would sound fake to me, as my husband-to-be wouldn't be involved in the process. I feel like a spoiled brat who is asking for a lot.