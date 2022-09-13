Woman asks if she's wrong to be angry boyfriend won't let her check his phone.

My boyfriend of 3.5 years is acting weird. I don’t know if I’m overreacting but lately I’ve been noticing he has been really territorial over his phone. Like I noticed he turned his read receipts off which our entire relationship he has had it on.

He said it might have just been an update and he didn’t notice it was turned off until I mentioned it. He also started placing his phone face down.

I asked to see his phone so I can see his IG messages/responses from a post he made today about us (he surprised me with a love lock bridge and we threw the keys into the River. like they have in Paris.) and I picked up his phone and he was trying to take it from me. I have access to his phone password because it has my face recognition and I noticed my face recognition wasn’t on.