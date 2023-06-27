Woman feels annoyed brother invited friends to her pool, fiance says she's 'being rude.'

Hosting people can be super fun, but it can also feel stressful and inconvenient if it's not on your terms. There's a big difference between being mentally prepared and excited to have people over, and getting mildly ambushed by people who are now in your space, no matter how close you are.

Communicating this to the guests, however, can be incredibly awkward. Which is why it's often easier to suffer through an unplanned gathering.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for feeling annoyed when friends came to her pool during her work day.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting people at our pool?