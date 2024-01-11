Woman ashamed when she finds out her work 'flirtationship' is married. AITA?

The next thing I heard was a VERY hesitant “Uhm. This is “Sarah”. Al’s wife” It was a work related call, and she didn’t further question my excited-ness about speaking to her husband.

Now I’m sitting in my office panicking because if I was a wife I would definitely question why some random 23 year old is THAT excited to talk to my husband, I wouldn’t blame her for asking him about it at all!! I just feel a little ashamed and embarrassed, is this something I should bring up with him? Or to her?

I had no idea she worked for his company, and now he’s coming in TOMORROW for a demo. I don’t even have sufficient time to grill him on why he never said anything lol!!