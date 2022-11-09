Woman asks BF to swap food if she doesn't like what she ordered; BF blows up at her.

I have been friends with my BF for years, but actually together for about 3 months now. He’s the sweetest guy, and I know he’s been seriously hurt in the past. I’m so happy we are finally clicking after being “flirt buddies” since MS (we are 25 now).

Whenever we go out to eat he always orders the most basic thing—99% of the time it’s a cheeseburger plain, ketchup on the side, with honey mustard to dip his fries. He actually loves exotic food, but he says that menus, and making choices stresses him out so he doesn’t want to put that much thought into it.