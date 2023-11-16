Woman asks boyfriend's disabled sister for her necklace back. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about wanting something back from her BF's disabled sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my boyfriends disabled sister for my necklace back?"

I’ve been with my boyfriend for 9 years, we shared everything until one day he took it too far. We live in a small apartment to save up for marriage and one day children. We are very happy together, he doesn’t have a very good relationship with his parents but he has a sister.

She has a disability and he has always been extremely caring over her. He has always been the type to get me presents when I’m feeling down. He has got me a octopus plush and a beautiful necklace, it was rose gold and i wore it all the time it’s the prettiest thing I own.