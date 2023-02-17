Woman asks for advice about fiancé's female 'best friend'; says it's 'unhealthy.' Updated!

"I am uncomfortable with the relationship between my fiancée and his best friend/bandmate, and I think it may have ruined our chance of being together."

I've been with my fiance Joe for a couple of years now. We have a great relationship - he's funny and talented and we have a lot of fun together but there's always been one big issue: Natalie. Joe and Nat are really, really close friends. It borders on unhealthy codependency for SURE.

When we met they were living together too, but she was out of the country so I didn't meet her until we'd been together a couple months. They also work together (artists/musicians). When we started dating, Joe gave me a disclaimer about them and their close relationship, but I didn't really know what I was getting into.