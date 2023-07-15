Woman begs husband to stop his habit; now he's the exact opposite. 'I hate it.'

For the last year, he goes to work, and comes home. He spends every second with me, Watching what I watch on TV, or sitting quietly while I scroll, or read. He cooks, and cleans, and does the dishes, and laundry.

We have sex more often too, but it's passionless now. And we have weekly dates, but only at places I enjoy. Same for the restaurants we eat at. Same for the food he cooks. He is doing all of the things I said I wanted. He's become this perfectly attentive husband, it makes me want to scream.

I can tell that he is miserable too. Sometimes his plastered on smile slips. He always says everything is good, or there's nothing wrong, or he doesn't want to bother me with it. Or not to worry, tell him about MY day, or similar.