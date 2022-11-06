Woman asks if she was wrong to leave fiancé and his terminally ill friend stranded.

My fiance (33/M) has a guy best friend that he's known for 16 years!. He's cancer and is terminal. My fiance wanted to take him on a vacation for a couple of days and begged me to basically fund it. I refused although I felt incredibly guilty after he made me feel bad about it for days!

Eventually, he was able to borrow money to go on the vacation. They went and spent 2 days at a sports city. When it was time to return, he called me asking me to pay for their plane tickets to get home. I was taken aback I asked why I should pay and he said because they ran out of money and didn't put any aside to get home.