Woman asks if she was wrong to not tell BF she had plastic surgery sooner. Updated.

I (26F) have been dating Max (25M) for 4 months. When I was 22, I had a nose job as I broke my nose twice as a kid and it left it with a large bump. Then, at 23, I had a breast augmentation that bumped me up two cup sizes. These were lifelong insecurities that I was bullied over, and it was really relieving to get them done.
Onto the present: I met Max through a friend and things have been great. Last night, I was strolling through my social media while on the sofa with him. I stopped on an old classmate's vacation photo, where she wore a bikini and frankly, had very obvious implants (she looks great, happy for her! But you can tell.)
Max glanced over at that moment and said, “Gross.” I asked him what the deal was, and he said women who get implants or other surgeries are a huge turn off to most guys, and how men prefer natural over two balloons and how insecure she looks.