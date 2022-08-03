Woman asks if she was wrong to lie about the time to 'always late' friends on trip.

Scheduling a group vacation with friends can become a messy nightmare in the group chats if you're not careful...

Between the advanced math of splitting the cost of every step of the way from the flights to the hotels and dinners, navigating how to get everywhere and what time to leave, and agonizing over which photo from a series of 100 of the exact same photo to post on social media--it's important to remember to sit down with a cocktail and actually enjoy the trip. So, when a vacation wrangler decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her notoriously late group of friends, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my “always late” friends an earlier time so we’d be on time?