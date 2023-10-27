Woman attends family wedding that all her relatives are boycotting. AITA?

When this woman is conflicted about a controversial family wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for going to a wedding my entire family is boycotting?"

I have several sisters and this situation involves 2 of them. Our oldest sister (April) was dating Jack for 2 years while they were in college. She was a year ahead of him and when she graduate, she got a job offer in another state.

She didn’t want a long distance relationship so she broke up with him before moving. The entire time they dated, we only met him twice so when they broke up, our family completely forgot about him.

5 years later, our youngest sister (Megan) was at an industry convention for her job and ran into Jack as he was one of the speakers. One thing led to another and they started long distance dating.