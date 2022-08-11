Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to visit 'toxic' terminally ill aunt

It's normal to have bad relationships with family members, but is it okay to hold onto to grudges when they are dying? When this woman feels like refusing to see her terminally ill aunt because she's "toxic," she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My aunt (70s) is an absolutely toxic person. It's hard to put it in words without making a giant list of all the ways she sucks, so you'll have to trust me, she reaaaaalllly does. She and my mom haven't spoken in a while. I've spent years trying to be polite/nice/boring so she wont want to talk to me, without actively hating me.