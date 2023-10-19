Woman BEGS BF to not co-sign a 70K loan for his parents; 'they're abusing you.' AITA?

He has the best credit score and makes the most in his family, meanwhile his parents don’t make very much and have bad credit from previous loans.

He got mad when I told him that that was effing crazy and that he shouldn’t do it. I told him that he can’t be attached to that kind of financial commitment when he has no savings or foundation for himself.

We got into more of an argument about it and he called me an asshole for not wanting him to help his family.

It’s not that I don’t want him to help his family, it’s just that he is so young and doesn’t have any financial stability to make a commitment like that.