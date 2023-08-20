Woman berates her 'alpha' BF until he cries alone in the bathroom. AITA?

Believe it or not, some men self-identify as 'alpha-males.' One such alpha's girlfriend posted to Reddit, wondering if she went too far while knocking him down to beta.

AITA for shaming my 'alpha-male' boyfriend about his job

Playful_Machine5275

Around a year ago I (19F) moved to the US for university. In my first week there I met my now (21M) boyfriend. However, 6 months ago he dropped out to start a drop shipping business, (he was a sociology major for context).

I tried to persuade him to stay in school for a backup plan but he explained to me that the drop shipping market is huge and he'll make more money than he would if he got his degree.