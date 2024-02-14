Woman berates girlfriend, 'Your biphobic paranoia ruined my night out.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman is livid with her girlfriend's possessive behavior, and provides several juicy updates about the situation, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend she 'ruined' my night by insisting she comes along?"

My girlfriend and I (both 20f) have been dating for a year. My girlfriend-Jane and I have separate friend groups. Jane doesn't get along with my friends, yet insists she is brought along to our nights out/in.

It's incredibly uncomfortable because whilst she's also a woman, these get-togethers are no-partners allowed parties. Plus, she doesn't get along with anyone so it's super awkward.

I was invited out to one of their parties, and Jane got upset that I'm going without her. I'll be gone from 10am Friday to afternoon on Saturday. She has no issue with both of us going, but without her, it's an issue.