Woman refuses to make BF her beneficiary unless they get married. 'AITA?' UPDATED

My boyfriend and I then got talking and he mentioned how I should really change my beneficiary to him. I said NO. Absolutely not. I told him that I would never make anyone who isn't blood or legal family my beneficiary. I said I would add him in the future if one day he decided he wanted marriage with me but as it stands now my insurance will remain as is.

I also told him that since I own the house we live in myself (I bought it before we got together) that I would never add him to the title without marriage.

AITA? He is now mad and saying I'm an a$$hole and holding marriage as a "bargaining chip". We never have to get married, but I am not comfortable tying him to my finances without being married.