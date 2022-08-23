Woman asks if she's wrong to lock up 'valuables' in house with BF.

It's hard to live with a significant other. There are always ups and downs. But when are the downs too much for one SO to handle? When this woman is angry at her boyfriend for using her skincare products, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (21f) and my boyfriend (23m) have been living together for 2 years. There has always been a bit of money struggle as I used to make more than him and have usually been picking up the slack in our house hold. However I have started a new job and am earning a lot less than before so I’ve started to be more cautious about the amount I am spending.