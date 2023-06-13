Woman wonders if she should breakup with BF because he wants to go to strip clubs.

Relationships are a constant negotiation. Do you want kids? Where do you want to live? What makes you uncomfortable? Everyone has boundaries, and talking about them with your partner is essential.
She writes:
My (25f) boyfriend (28M) says my boundary of not wanting to be with someone who goes to strip clubs is controlling. I’ve explained to him several times that my ex of three years had multiple relations with several strippers, which is a hard limit. He said he is a grown man who can do whatever he wants and doesn’t have to follow someone else's rules.
I said I agree, you’re allowed to do whatever you want, but I won’t be in a relationship with someone who cannot put my feelings overseeing another woman naked/getting a lap dance. I told him this before things got serious with us, and he said he didn’t want to go to one anyways, so it was fine, and he understood.
Now all of a sudden, I’m trying to control him. I don’t think I am. I never said, 'You’re not allowed to go to a strip club,' I said it was a boundary of mine, and if it is something he feels he needs to do, then we can go our separate ways. It wasn’t even a threat because we weren’t even serious.
A few days ago, he said he wanted to go for his friend’s birthday. I reminded him of my boundary, which he agreed to because we became exclusive, and he told me that his boundary was not to be with someone who controls him.
I said, 'I’m not trying to control you, but if that’s a boundary for you, that’s fine, and we can end things now. My boundary will not change.' He replied that he didn’t want to end things. And I just reiterated that he couldn’t go to a strip club and have me.
It’s just a hard boundary I don’t foresee myself ever going back on. He is trying to push me to throw my boundary out the window, but I know I won’t feel good about it. We’ve only been together for six months, so at this point, I think it would just be less of a headache to cut things off.
I care about him, but I’m not interested in being a 'cool' girlfriend who pretends I’m okay with something incredibly disrespectful. He thinks I’m being irrational. I think it’s messed up he is trying to push against something; again, I warned him about it before agreeing to be his girlfriend. Thoughts?
The internet loves when people stand firm with their boundaries.
Sad-Lime-4426 says:
THANK YOU for having an accurate understanding of how boundaries work. You said it all perfectly, and I don’t think you really need any advice. Best of luck. I hope he pulls his head out of his a%#.
trilliumsummer says:
Unfortunately, I foresee him going and trying to hide it.
Piilootus says:
If your bf doesn't want to be with someone who doesn't want him to go to strip clubs, he can f%$king leave. Boundaries have consequences, that's the whole point.
OP, if this man loves strippers so much he should just marry one!