Woman wonders if she should breakup with BF because he wants to go to strip clubs.

Relationships are a constant negotiation. Do you want kids? Where do you want to live? What makes you uncomfortable? Everyone has boundaries, and talking about them with your partner is essential.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Relationship Advice Subreddit, one woman draws a hard boundary, and her boyfriend doesn't seem to think it's important.

She writes:

My (25f) boyfriend (28M) says my boundary of not wanting to be with someone who goes to strip clubs is controlling. I’ve explained to him several times that my ex of three years had multiple relations with several strippers, which is a hard limit. He said he is a grown man who can do whatever he wants and doesn’t have to follow someone else's rules.