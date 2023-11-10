Woman finds out her BFF's GF is hitting on her fiance right before their couples vacation. UPDATED

He then showed me the messages when we both got home from work . We both thought it was weird and just moved past it. ( Side note. She never sent me anything asking for my opinion even though a couple days later I asked for her opinion on some dresses)

On sunday N & K came to our house for dinner and to discuss our upcoming trip. Everything went great. I got a video call from my sis and bil and I was talking to them in the balcony and N came to say hi to his brother. According to my SO when N left the room K brought up the pics and was asking him his opinion and even showed him pics of her in lingerie and some of them were VERY revealing.