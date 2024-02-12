Woman blocked by SIL and brother after she says, 'you were stupid and prone to miscarry.' AITA? UPDATED.

Sending us hateful messages spamming my phone, saying one of us must’ve mixed up the drinks (which didn’t happen.) When it first occurred I told her I was so sorry, but it wasn’t our fault we had other guest who were drinking and I had made her aware of where the other drinks were.

Two days ago she tried pulling that stuff again when we ran into her while at my MIL, and again said it and followed me through the house arguing with me. I finally blew and said your the stupid one for A)not listening when I told you where the non alcoholic drinks are...

B) for continuing to drink bc she had to of realized she was getting drunk, and C) bc your already prone to miscarriages due to your conditions this isn’t our fault.