Woman blocks man after he tricks her into spending $500+ of his own money on date. AITA?

My favorite restaurant, on the other hand, is about $500 for two. I take myself there sometimes after personal accomplishments or just for a treat. Sometimes I go just to have one of their James Beard award winning cocktails (lol bougie af i know) and some apps.

Well this gentleman, upon researching the menu, decides this is where he wants to take me for dinner. He really wanted to try it out. Of course I agree!

Despite the price point, it's actually a pretty chill spot (don't have to dress up) and is a great date spot (even a first date spot, if you're in a different tax bracket than me but, as far as I knew, he could be). Plus, he insisted.

For me, first dates are usually inexpensive, considering you don't know the person and the conversation is much more important than the meal.