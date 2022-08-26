Woman asks if she's wrong to freeze boyfriend's card.

It's normal to be stressed about a relationship, but what if the stress becomes too much? When this woman gets angry at her boyfriend for letting his annoying sister spend his money, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My boyfriend grew up in a poor family. He makes decent money nowadays, but he is the only one with stable income in his family.
His sister (23) is a leech but he has a blind spot for her. She is irresponsible, totally anti-work (“why waste time working when you have to live your life”) and she despises me for kicking her out a year ago. During Covid I let her move into my apartment and while my boyfriend and I went camping for a weekend she threw a huge party and trashed my place.