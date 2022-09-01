Woman asks if she's wrong to 'stalk' boyfriend's 'Boys' Night Out.'

It's hard to be in a relationship, but it's even harder when you don't trust the person. When this girlfriend feels like she can't trust her boyfriend and decides to physically stalk him, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA For showing up to my bfs hotel to check on him when he said he was hanging with coworkers?"

I (21)F have been dating my bf (21)M for almost 5 years we've had our ups and down in the past but only 3 really big arguments all of which involved his questionable relationships with other women.