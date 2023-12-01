Vegetarian brings own food to best friend's wedding; bride is 'humiliated.' AITA? UPDATED.

I didn't try to argue because ultimately it was her wedding, but I made a joke saying that I would bring my own Tupperware of food and she said she would kill me if I did.

Fast forward to the wedding day, I decided to bring my own prepared meal because I really wasn't satisfied with the catering options. I thought it was a subtle way to address my concerns and I did it discreetly in the kitchen of the venue.

However, when Abby overheard by some of the her family members helping out in the kitchen of what I had done, she was deeply hurt and upset as they gossiped about it with all the guest.