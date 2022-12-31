Woman buys 'overly personal' gifts for BF's family; gets called 'stalker' by his sister.

AITA for getting my fiance's family gifts that were too personal for Christmas when I'm new to them?

I'm engaged to Noah and this was the first Christmas I spent with his family. I met them in the summer after we moved to be near his family now that he's finished with college. We're getting married in February and we're expecting our first child together in May.

Being someone who has no family and seeing how close his family was, I wanted to make sure I showed my appreciation for them with the gifts I gave so I tried to get something each person would love. One of his sisters loves to read and so I made a book sleeve for her with little details from all her favorite books.