Woman's Halloween crazy BF runs out of candy; calls her 'cheap' for not buying more.

I (28/f) own my house and my bf (29/m) moved in January. We had a ton of money arguments early on, so we agreed that we would keep to a household budget. Also, he agreed to pay down his credit card debt. I have more flexibility in my personal spending than he does.
Soon after we moved in my bf told me that as a kid he always wanted to live in one of the houses that were totally decorated for trick or treaters, and wanted to hand out full size candy.
Here's where I messed up. I took this as a comment and not a plan. When the end of September came, we went to the Halloween store, and he was under the impression we had savings for this. I didn't know. We went over the monthly budget together, and this was never discussed. When he found out that there were no halloween savings, we had an argument.