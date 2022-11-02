Woman's Halloween crazy BF runs out of candy; calls her 'cheap' for not buying more.

"I need some perspective here, this whole thing is so out of control."

I (28/f) own my house and my bf (29/m) moved in January. We had a ton of money arguments early on, so we agreed that we would keep to a household budget. Also, he agreed to pay down his credit card debt. I have more flexibility in my personal spending than he does.

Soon after we moved in my bf told me that as a kid he always wanted to live in one of the houses that were totally decorated for trick or treaters, and wanted to hand out full size candy.