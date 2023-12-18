Woman calls judgmental 'hippy' sister a hypocrite for marring a rich man. AITA?

She’s never lived away from her parents before and she said she was already overwhelmed because her life has been changing so fast so finding out she was pregnant was the final straw. Her husband is really sweet so he dropped everything and they left Australia the very next day.

He has to go back after the holidays to sort some things out and it seems like they’re going to have to be long distance for a while since my cousin doesn’t want to be so far from family.

She told me he was planning to fly back and forth while he sorted some things out. I pointed out how that would be really bad for the environment since she still acts like she’s super passionate about climate change.