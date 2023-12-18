Woman calls judgmental 'hippy' sister a hypocrite for marring a rich man. AITA?

No-Mood-792
Before my cousin married her husband she was one of those “e@t the rich” anti-capitalist people who blamed rich people for the world’s problems, especially climate change. I love her but she was annoying about the whole thing a lot of the time and it was almost her entire personality at one point.
She hated rich people to the point that when she met her husband she claimed he only wanted to date her because he wasn’t used to not getting his way because he grew up rich and she’d get angry whenever he did anything nice for her. Even when she married him she claimed it was okay because she could give all of his money away if she wanted to.
They moved to Australia a few months ago and they were supposed to stay there for 3 years minimum but my cousin found out she was pregnant 2 weeks ago and, according to her husband, she had a complete meltdown.
She’s never lived away from her parents before and she said she was already overwhelmed because her life has been changing so fast so finding out she was pregnant was the final straw. Her husband is really sweet so he dropped everything and they left Australia the very next day.
He has to go back after the holidays to sort some things out and it seems like they’re going to have to be long distance for a while since my cousin doesn’t want to be so far from family.
She told me he was planning to fly back and forth while he sorted some things out. I pointed out how that would be really bad for the environment since she still acts like she’s super passionate about climate change.
She claims they don’t have another choice which I pointed out is very clearly a lie. I also told her she had become a hypocrite by marrying her husband since he was everything she stood against personified.
I think her pregnancy hormones got to her because she started crying when she normally wouldn’t cry over something like this. I feel bad for making her cry since that wasn’t my intention. AITA?
Sounds like she’s less “e@t the rich” and more “make the rich eat you”. Mad props to her for playing the system.
Well, she took “fn!cI< the rich” a lil too literally and good for her.
YTA, it wasn’t pregnancy hormones, you were just mean. One thing we learn in life is never say never because life has a twisted humour. As people grow their views and opinions change, and that’s totally okay.
It was a fair comment about the environment because that is true, but is he taking a private jet? If not and if he’s flying on commercial planes then it really doesn’t have a big environmental impact anyway. Also she’s clearly going through something, so maybe bring this up “jokingly” at a later date, not seriously when she’s have life crisis.
Even if it's not on a private jet, taking long-haul flights is still one of the major contributors to our carbon footprint. It's a smaller impact than flying private, obviously, but it's still big relative to the rest of our typical consumption.
How old are you OP? I hope you are young and naive, and not just a petty excuse of a grown up. YTA.
YTA. At the end of the day she’s going through a stressful situation and you didn’t need to call her out right now. Is she a hypocrite? Maybe or maybe she’s changed her opinions on things over time. Her ranting may have been a bit annoying but it never hurt you and this wasn’t what she needs to hear right now.
YTA. Life changes. People change. You have to allow room for circumstances in life to change. She has changed. You have not. This was not about pregnancy hormones. This was about you belittling and deriding your cousin for absolutely no reason other than you wanted to take shots at her.
YTA. Unless she married Jeff Bezos or a Walton, I’m not seeing an issue. Rich is one thing, but the wealthy are who truly drive the capitalist system.
NTA you gave her a taste of her own medicine and her judgmental ass didnt like it. She is the rich she hates now Who has the luxury of just flying back and forth all because she had a tantrum about being pregnant away from family. She is a complete hypocrite.