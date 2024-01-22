Woman calls out her boyfriend for giving her 'horrible' gifts, AITA? UPDATED

When I called him to check in he said he got the day off and was going to spend it watching football with his friends I reminded him about my party and he said he hates going out and already promised his friend he’d watch football i must’ve said “but it’s my birthday” in confusion like 10 times before he said it’s not your birthday it’s just your birthday party and I’m not coming.

I told him that was okay cause I was over it. I asked him how Christmas was going to work and he told me he would stop by. He reminded me that he didn’t get me anything because I didn’t want his photo album and he refuses to buy my jewelry.