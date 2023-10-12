Woman chooses career over being close friend's bridesmaid. AITA?

The bride told me she wants me to get to KY the Wednesday before the wedding to do bonding activities and the rehearsal dinner at her moms place. I informed her that as of now, no one has offered to take my Wednesday and Friday shifts, but I could very easily get there Friday night.

She lashed out once again, saying I am selfish for not being willing to fly in Thursday and call in sick Friday, despite the fact they know I am not sick. We are short staffed, it’s a teaching crisis, coverage is hard to find especially last minute.