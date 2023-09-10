Woman chooses dream wedding over home, now she wants both. 'AITA for how I said no?'

She just froze for a moment, then asked me why not? We had the money, and we could even make it a loan that they would pay back if we wanted. I told her I don’t loan money to family members. If I put money in a family member’s hand, it’s a gift. Life is just easier that way.

I reminded Sierra that my kids have homes because instead of blowing $35,000 on a dream wedding, they spent far less to get married at their grandparents’ lake house so the money they would have spent went to their down-payment.

I also reminded her that her mother offered her the same deal, but she refused because she wanted her wedding to be, in her own words, “better than theirs”.