Woman confronts friend with autism on his inability to be 'kind.' AITA?

When this woman wants to confront her friend who is on the spectrum, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for confronting my friend with autism on his inability to communicate?'

My friend (21M) and I (20F) have known each other for over three months, and I've grown to care about him deeply during this time.

At the beginning of our friendship, I noticed he had the tendency to be rude about certain things, and his tone would indicate that he genuinely did not realize certain things should not be said to a friend (things like 'oh I only talk to you as much as I do because I'm nice,' or 'You're actually not good looking, I don't know who told you that.').