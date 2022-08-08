Woman asks if she's wrong to 'force' husband to eat the food she cooks.

It's normal to like certain foods, but what if your significant other makes something you don't like? Should you eat it just to be nice? When this wife is angry that her husband doesn't eat what she makes for him, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Basically the title, but a small explanation. I do my best to cook dinner for the two of us every night. This involves forethought, marinading whatever it is (if needed), not to mention the hour put in of actually making it, and then finally the last 30min - an hour of cleaning up everything.