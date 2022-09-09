Man asks if he's wrong to discourage cousin from getting face tattoo.

It's good to help your family, but what if you're being rude whild doing it? When this woman thinks her cousin's tattoo idea is stupid she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I'm a (M22). Ok so all the cousins where hanging out in their hotel room after coming from my aunts destination wedding.We all just had fun all day and we where chilling waiting for the pizza to come. I tried to be nice to this cousin because I didn’t really know her well and when I talked to her she never really responded and kinda looked at me.
I was annoyed because I was having fun with all my cousins except her it was pissing me off because I hate when people just don’t answer when I talk to them.So I stop trying to be nice to her and didn’t talk to her.As we where all chilling waiting for the pizza to come she brought of the tattoo idea (getting a matching face tattoo with her girlfriend) and I said “that literally so dumb”.