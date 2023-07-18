Woman 'cries for hours' when her in-laws cancel her honeymoon with only 2 days notice.

When this woman feels triggered by her in-laws, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for being angry that my in-laws canceled our honeymoon?'

My husband and I never got a wedding. We waited three years to finally do a small ceremony, which is coming up in 2 days. We just got back from a trip to a potential state we are going to move to. My husbands dad decided to come along and he did pay for much of it and he got to see his daughter in the state too. I am very thankful for that.

We were planning (for months) a small honeymoon in the nearest city for 4 days and 3 nights. It was clearly spoken that my side of the family (including myself) would pay for x and my husbands side would pay for y (the honeymoon).