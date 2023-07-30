Bride demands new bachelorette party; 'you literally insulted me all weekend.' AITA?

We made the best of it and had a good time but it hurt that only two of my friends spent the day with me. We got back to the house at four and everyone was having a blast. They were sitting around playing drinking games and having a really good time.

I asked what time they wanted to do the bachelorette games and they said they were having fun playing drinking games and didn’t want to stop now to do something else. I told them it would mean a lot to me and they begrudgingly joined me for one game that took roughly ten minutes.

As soon as the game was over everyone immediately left again to do their own thing. I was left with just one bridesmaid to clean up the game we had just played.