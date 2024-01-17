Woman desperately doesn't want to be a bridesmaid for her sister. AITA?

When this woman is desperate to not be in her sister's wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to be a bridesmaid in my sister's wedding?"

I (24F) have an older sister, Claire (26F) who is getting married next year. Claire asked me to be one of her seven bridesmaids. I felt honored at first, but the more I think about it, the more I don't want to do it.

Claire has always been really demanding and high maintenance. And now she is even more extreme when it comes to her wedding.

I know being part of her wedding party will mean a lot of stress and drama. She critiques every detail about our dresses, hair, makeup, etc. and makes unreasonable demands.