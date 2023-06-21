Woman's 'destitute' pregnant friend asks her to buy an expensive milkpowder. AITA?

When this woman feels pressured by her friend, she asks Reddit:
Hey English is not my First Language so please be not to harsh on my grammar. Soo for Context, I 22 (F) had a good Friend 22 (F) we call her A for the Story. We met in Uni a few Years ago and we’re pretty close at the Time.
I moved after graduation to another Town 40 Minutesfrom our Hometown. Last Autumn she announced her Pregnancy and I was so happy for her and wanted to support her. In the past Years I supported her financially sometimes if that’s important to the plot.
Early in the Pregnancy she asked me if I could by her a Babygadget for Milk Powder that was around 300 bucks. She didn’t need it necessary but said it would nice to have it. At the Time that was no Problem for me financially and I love gifting so I said I would love to support her.
In December my Father died and I was crushed. Of course I told her and my Mentally and financially situation changed. The following months She became more distant to me. Only reached out to me to ask if I ordered the Present or if I could order stuff over my Credit Card from websites where you couldn’t buy with other payments.
In March I told her that I didn’t have the capacity to order this Particular Gift but I bought her something else. More in Budget at the Time. She didn’t respond. Since then the Baby came and the Contact went very limited.
I almost forgot about it until i had a conversation about it with 2 friends. One said that A wasn’t a good Friend to me when my Father died and didn’t deserved it. The other one said I was the AH because I said I would buy this particular Gift and I didn't follow through.
So I reached out for her a few Days ago and apologised for not buying and tried to explain another time why. Her only response was: Why didin’t you felt well. I’m confused and wondering if im being the AH in this Story? Thank you for Reading and have a good Day! AITA for not buying a expensive Gift even though my Father died a few Months ago?
elderberryown6 writes:
NTA it seems that what was more important to her was the gift rather than the friendship.You were grieveing and still thought about her and her baby, and went to buy them a gift. That says to me that you value that friendship. Your friend not accepting your gift because it wasn't a particular gift, makes her the AH.
cookies2 writes:
NTA at all. You weren’t her friend, you were her bank account. A good friend who thinks it’s acceptable to ask for a $300 unneeded gift should be the type of friend to drop what they’re doing when your dad died. I’m sorry for your loss by the way. This isn’t a two-way friendship. A real friend would be grateful you got anything, or just being there for her throughout pregnancy even if a gift wasn’t doable in your financials.
discomboboated writes:
From what I can interpret here, NTA. Those baby formula machines seem awesome but only work with some formulas and do not work as great as they seem. Source: I had one and quit using it because it wasn’t mixing the bottles well.
Not to mention, there’s no telling what type of formula a baby will take to which could render the machine completely useless. It is really not that hard to mix a damn bottle yourself. She is a grown woman asking you for your credit card and when she can’t get that she won’t speak to you. Hard, NTA