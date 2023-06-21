Woman's 'destitute' pregnant friend asks her to buy an expensive milkpowder. AITA?

When this woman feels pressured by her friend, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not buying an expensive Gift for my pregnant friend?'

Hey English is not my First Language so please be not to harsh on my grammar. Soo for Context, I 22 (F) had a good Friend 22 (F) we call her A for the Story. We met in Uni a few Years ago and we’re pretty close at the Time.

I moved after graduation to another Town 40 Minutesfrom our Hometown. Last Autumn she announced her Pregnancy and I was so happy for her and wanted to support her. In the past Years I supported her financially sometimes if that’s important to the plot.