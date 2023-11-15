Woman drinks on her "designated driver" nights. AITA?

When this woman starts to question her role as designated driver, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for drinking on my "designated driver" nights?"

Me and my group of close friends goes out to drink reasonably often, and we all take turns being DD in a rotation of sorts.

The issue for me is that I'm heavily visually impaired, to the point where I can't and never will be able to legally drive, even using bioptics or other assistive tech. Instead, on "my nights", I pay for an Uber or Taxi for all of us, which others have said is a completely acceptable option for them.

The problem comes up with me drinking on my nights. Even though I'm not actually driving (and can't reasonably be expected to), one of my friends expressed that it's not fair that I get to drink on my nights, when everyone else holds back on their nights.