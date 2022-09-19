Woman shares story of drunkenly confessing she's in love with lifelong best friend.

"Ok so I completely f**ked up here but here we go."

Me(22F) and my boy best friend(25M). Our moms have been best friends since childhood so we have known each other pretty much our whole lives. We are pretty close and stuff like hugs, him carrying me etc. aren’t something new to see us doing.

Recently I have started feeling him more as a friend which I kinda find annoying… The reason I find it annoying is bc he is my friend and I don’t want to ruin that friendship. Not only my friend but one of my closest and best friends.

Back when we were teens he liked me for a while but after some time he made it clear he didn’t like me and he started dating others. We have never dated and at that time I was into another guy.