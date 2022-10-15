Woman dumped for refusing to leave sister's wedding early for boyfriend's birthday.

My sister is getting married on a Friday night and my boyfriend’s birthday is the same weekend- that Sunday. He is turning 29 and this would be his third birthday we were together for. Usually for his birthday we drive to the beach and spend the day there. He was hoping to do the same this year.

However- for my sisters wedding my family planned to rent a house right near the venue for a long weekend so we didn’t feel rushed. We got a house for Wednesday night- Sunday morning.

Obviously my boyfriend is invited to the wedding and would be staying with me in the house my family rented if he chooses to. And obviously we would get cake and go out to dinner etc. for his birthday while we were at the rental house.