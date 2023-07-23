Woman dumps BF of 8 years when he 'refuses to lift a finger' to help her move. AITA?

'My BF didn't help me move out, so I dumped him. AITA'

hsheikakq

Okay so here's the deal, I'm moving out today and for weeks the plan was for my BF to help me take my things to my new flat.

Today comes, and the landlord asks me to move in at 3pm rather than 5pm.

I tell my BF this and instead of offering to help me at 3pm, he says he'll meet me there at 5pm. He has no plans for the day. I asked him if he could just take me at 3pm, and his response was that he wouldn't be able to find free parking until after 5pm.

I told him atleast 3 times prior to this in the last week that there is free parking at the flat.